Broncos Firing HC Vic Fangio

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media are reporting that the Broncos are firing HC Vic Fangio following the team’s regular season.

Rapoport adds that Broncos GM George Paton made the decision Sunday morning and Fangio was able to say goodbye to his staff.

The Broncos have already confirmed the news.

Statement from Paton:

“Vic will continue to have great success in this league, and I thank him for everything he did for the Broncos as well as me personally.

“Looking ahead, there’s a lot of work to be done for us to take the next step. Winning is not easy, and we’re going to embrace the opportunity to improve in every single area of our operation.

“Our search to find the next head coach of the Broncos will be a comprehensive, collaborative process. We’re approaching it with an open mind and look forward to spending time with some outstanding candidates.

“With the foundation in place, the progress that’s been made and the resources we have to get better, I’m excited about the future of our team. We will find an outstanding leader and head coach for the Broncos and our fans.”

All indications were that Denver would be moving on from Fangio after the season.

Pelissero mentions Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo and Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett as anes to watch for the Broncos.

Fangio should be an in-demand defensive coordinator candidate this offseason.

Fangio, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Saints back in 1986 as their linebackers coach. Since then, he’s established himself as one of the best defensive coordinators in the league.

He has worked for several teams including the Panthers, Colts, Texans, Ravens and 49ers before he was hired by the Bears as their defensive coordinator back in 2015. The Broncos hired Fangio as their head coach in 2019.

In his three years with Denver, Fangio has a record of 19-30 (38.8 percent) with no playoff appearances.