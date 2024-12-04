Jaguars Claim WR Josh Reynolds Off Waivers From Broncos

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars have claimed WR Josh Reynolds off of waivers from the Broncos on Wednesday.

Earlier this season, Reynolds was the victim of a shooting and was hit twice, once in his left arm and once in the back of his head. He and two other men were shot at after leaving a strip club in Denver, per police and 911 caller logs.

Reynolds, 29, was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round in 2017 out of Texas A&M. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.04 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

Reynolds signed a one-year deal with the Titans for the 2021 season before landing with the Lions in 2022. Detroit re-signed him a two-year, $12 million extension and was testing the market before signing a two-year deal with the Broncos in March.

The Broncos placed Reynolds on injured reserve before eventually cutting him on Tuesday.

In 2024, Reynolds has appeared in five games for the Broncos and recorded 12 receptions for 183 yards (15.3 YPC) and one touchdown.