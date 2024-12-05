AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Brock Bowers, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos first-round QB Bo Nix reflected on his 93-yard touchdown pass to WR Marvin Mims Jr. in their 41-32 win over the Browns, describing how Cleveland was sitting in a 2-Tampa invert coverage and knew he’d be able to hit them over the middle.

“They were playing 2-Tampa invert,” Nix said, via Mike Klis. “Their corners were going back. As soon as I saw the “Mike” kind of carry, they only do that in Tampa-2, so I knew it was a two-on-one to the field.”

Nix praised Mims for splitting the Browns’ defense and separating from CB Denzel Ward.

“Marvin with his speed, just had to get it out there,” Nix said. “He did a great job splitting the field. Their guy (Ward) couldn’t get to it. Just kind of heard the crowd go crazy, and it was one of those awesome plays that you don’t get often, but they’re pretty fun.”

Nix feels Denver has put itself in a good position going into their Week 14 bye.

“We have a lot of ball behind us, and it’s kind of set us up for this,” Nix said. “A good week of rest, good week of just kind of a reset. Then we have four more games. Four tough games to battle through down the stretch. We’re going for a playoff spot. We’re going for longer in the season. So (the bye week’s) going to be good for us. I think the guys are going to enjoy it, but we’re also going to be I think excited to get back and finish this thing out the right way.”

Chargers

Chargers WR DJ Chark has played in just three offensive snaps so far this season. Jim Harbaugh pointed out that Chark had to return from a hip injury and has to earn playing time.

“There was a lot of weeks where he wasn’t practicing,” Harbaugh said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “There’s an ascension, there’s a getting back in and proving that. Simple. No underlying meanings. It is what it is. It’s a meritocracy out there.”

Harbaugh said Chark is getting opportunities despite his limited action and likes the way he’s progressing.

“The opportunity is there,” Harbaugh said. “It’s there during the week. It’s there in practices. It’s there. It is an opportunity. Two plays, that’s an opportunity. One play is an opportunity. So I like the way he’s progressing. Everybody that puts that uniform on and is dressing on game day, or anybody that puts on the uniform who is practicing during a practice day has the license, the ability and the opportunity to go out there and show that he can contribute.”

Harbaugh reiterated Chark needs to continue earning chances.

“It’s a matter of earning those snaps by how you play,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh said second-round WR Ladd McConkey is “working through a couple things” and they will continue to evaluate him as the week progresses. (Kris Rhim)

Raiders

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce said there are no comparisons to first-round TE Brock Bowers and added he’s the focal point of the offense.

“No. Not this one. This guy is different,” Pierce said, via Raiders Wire. “This is different. Because when you’re getting matched up on the number one corner, when you’re getting double-teamed throughout the field, and they know we’re going to throw him the ball, we’re going to keep throwing him the ball. He’s one of those matchups…it’s hard. I don’t know. Because his body type is different.

“I think there was some comparisons early on to like Aaron Hernandez, that type. But I just think the way he plays the game after he has the ball. He’s really like a running back. He’s a receiver when the ball’s in the air, but when he has the ball in his hands, he’s punishing people. He’s skilled enough obviously with his hands, his catch radius, I can’t really speak highly enough about this player. This player is doing a hell of a job this year for us and it’s no secret what we’re going to do each and every play when there’s an opportunity to throw it to 89.”