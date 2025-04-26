Chargers Signing UDFA QB D.J. Uiagalelei

Per Tom Pelissero, the Chargers are signing undrafted Florida State QB D.J. Uiagalelei to a contract.

Uiagalelei, 24, began his college career at Clemson before moving to Oregon State and finishing this past season with Florida State.

The Dodgers drafted him in the 20th round of the 2023 MLB Draft, but he did not sign with the team.

During his five-year college career, Uiagalelei appeared in 53 games and made 45 starts. He threw for 9,384 yards and completed 58.5 percent of his passes to go along with 61 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He also rushed 380 times for 1,124 yards and 21 touchdowns.