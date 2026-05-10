AFC Notes: Mansoor Delane, Fernando Mendoza, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

When talking to people around the league, Mike Sando of The Athletic cites one anonymous executive who thinks the Broncos remain Super Bowl contenders in the AFC, pending an injury to QB Bo Nix.

“They gotta feel like they are a quarterback injury away from being in the Super Bowl,” the executive said. “The AFC was pretty down, including Kansas City. Denver barely beat Buffalo; I think Buffalo’s window has closed. New England will regress. I’d never bet against (Patrick) Mahomes and Andy Reid playing their best when it matters.”

Regarding the addition of WR Jaylen Waddle, another executive thinks Denver was missing something on the offensive side last season.

“When we played them, I thought they were a really well-coached team, but I did not feel they were overly talented on the offensive side,” the executive said.

Although one executive isn’t totally enamored with Denver’s draft picks, he could see fourth-round G Kage Casey fitting into Sean Payton‘s system.

“I didn’t love those names (of Denver picks),” the executive said. “I can see the Boise State tackle (Kage Casey) because he very much fits their scheme as an athletic zone guy who can play some guard and has even snapped a little. They very much draft for them, and I think that’s because they are coach-centric from a need standpoint. If they keep winning, it’s hard to criticize it.”

Chiefs

The Chiefs traded up three spots to take CB Mansoor Delane with the No. 6 overall pick. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who thinks Delane will be this year’s Defensive Rookie of the Year.

“I think the LSU corner (Delane) is Defensive Rookie of the Year,” an executive said. “The movement skills, the production on the ball, the physicality. They get a cost-controlled guy who is going to be really productive, and they moved up to get him instead of waiting to see what happens. I give them credit when a lot of people thought they were going to sit tight and take an offensive lineman.”

Another executive thinks Mansoor has similar qualities to CB Trent McDuffie, who they traded to the Titans, while he also believes Kansas City preferred to retain the third-round pick they sent to the Browns.

“Mansoor does compare to McDuffie, so that is a good thing,” the exec said. “I think they wanted that third-round pick. It could have cost them from getting a receiver.”

As for fifth-round WR Cyrus Allen, one executive believes he’ll fit into a slot role.

“Cyrus Allen is pretty good for what they are getting,” the executive said. “He will be the choice runner, the slot guy, the guy they throw bubbles to.”

Raiders

Regarding the Raiders’ No. 1 overall pick QB Fernando Mendoza, Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who thinks Las Vegas is still 2-3 years away from thriving with Mendoza.

“I think Mendoza will thrive there with Klint Kubiak, but it will take two or three years,” the executive said. “They just don’t have a good enough team.”

Another executive feels they are creating a good environment for Mendoza “in a smart way,” and veteran QB Kirk Cousins will be able to manage things until the rookie is ready.

“I like what they’ve done in terms of creating an environment for their young quarterback,” the exec said. “They have an uphill battle in that division, but just from a foundational standpoint, they’ve built in a smart way. Kirk Cousins can hold the fort, you turn to your No. 1 pick when he’s ready and then you have a center (Tyler Linderbaum) that should be playing with him for, hopefully, the majority of his career.”

One executive praised their additions of second-round S Treydan Stukes, third-round EDGE Keyron Crawford, third-round OL Trey Zuhn III, and fourth-round CB Jermod McCoy.

“It’s a cool draft,” the executive said. “Stukes is old (turns 25 in September), but you get him in the second round. (Keyron) Crawford is probably the best value edge in the class. Zuhn can play center or tackle, so he is an interesting piece. McCoy can be one of the best corners in the league if the knee holds up, but as I understand it, if the knee gets hurt again, he’s done.”