Bills Signing DE Mike Danna

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed DE Mike Danna to a one-year contract.

Signed OLB Mike Danna to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/sEyZyhwm53 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) May 11, 2026

He was recently in town for a free agent visit that evidently went well. Danna will add some more depth at edge rusher for Buffalo.

In a corresponding move, the Bills announced they released CB MJ Devonshire.

Danna, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.55 million rookie contract with the Chiefs.

Danna was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career in 2024 when he a three-year, $24 million with Kansas City. Kansas City then released Danna following the 2025 season.

In 2025, Danna appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and recorded 25 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and one pass defended.