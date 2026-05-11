Jaguars Sign RB Ameer Abdullah Among Four Roster Moves

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed RB Ameer Abdullah and re-signed OL Sal Wormley.

In correspondence, the Jaguars have placed OL Jordan White on the reserve/retired list and waived RB Ja’Quinden Jackson.

Abdullah, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.156 million contract when the Lions elected to waive Abdullah in 2018.

He was later claimed off of waivers by the Vikings. Minnesota brought him back on a one-year contract in 2019 and again in 2020. He was on and off of their roster in 2021 before signing with the Panthers.

The Raiders signed Abdullah on three consecutive one-year deals. He had a brief stint with the 49ers in camp last year and caught on with the Colts’ practice squad. He remained there through October before signing to the active roster.

In 2025, Abdullah appeared in 13 games for the Colts and rushed 14 times for 60 yards and a touchdown. He also caught 16 passes for 99 yards and returned 19 kicks for 563 yards.