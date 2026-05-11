Falcons Signing G Layden Robinson

Mike Garafolo reports that the Falcons are signing G Layden Robinson to a contract after his appearance at the team’s minicamp.

Robinson, 25, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Patriots selected him in the fourth round of the 2024 draft.

He was entering the second year of his $4,872,072 rookie contract that includes a $852,072 signing bonus when the Patriots waived him with an injury designation.

From there, Robinson briefly caught on with the Raiders, but he did not appear in a game during the 2025 season, after starting most of his games as a rookie in New England.

In 2024, Robinson appeared in 13 games for the Patriots and made 11 starts at guard.