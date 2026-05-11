Commanders Re-Signing CB Antonio Hamilton

Per Nicki Jhabvala, the Commanders are re-signing CB Antonio Hamilton to a new deal for the 2026 season.

Hamilton, 33, signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State in 2016. He made the 53-man roster in each of his first two years with the Raiders.

The Raiders waived him at the start of the 2018 season, and he was claimed off waivers by the Giants and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2019. Hamilton signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in 2020 and later caught on with the Cardinals prior to the 2021 season.

Hamilton spent the first three weeks of the season on Arizona’s practice squad and was elevated to the active roster for select games.

He re-signed with the Cardinals on two consecutive one-year deals and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year, $1.4 million deal with Atlanta. He has found his way onto the Commanders’ practice squad and eventually onto the active roster in 2025.

In 2025, Hamilton appeared in 15 games for Washington and made one start, recording 18 tackles and one fumble recovery.