Buccaneers Signing Three UDFAs Following Rookie Minicamp

Per Greg Auman, the Buccaneers are signing UDFAs OLB Yasir Holmes, WR Dean Patterson and RB Kadarius Calloway following rookie minicamp.

Auman adds the Buccaneers are waiving OLB Benton Whitley in correspondence.

Auman also reports Tampa Bay is signing veteran LS Scott Daly following a tryout at rookie minicamp and waiving LS Wesley Brown in correspondence.

Patterson, six-foot-two, 200 pounds, was a no-star recruit and unranked in the 2020 recruiting class out of Lutz, Florida. He started his collegiate career at Division II Findlay in 2020 before transferring to Florida International after one season.

From there, Patterson remained at FIU for four years and transferred to Georgia Tech for his final season.

In his FBS career, Patterson appeared in 52 games over five years at FIU and Georgia Tech. He caught 106 passes for 1,556 yards and 10 touchdowns and also rushed for 40 yards and two touchdowns.