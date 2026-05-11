Jets Sign UDFA LB Jaden Keller

The New York Jets announced they have signed UDFA LB Jaden Keller out of Virginia Tech to a contract following rookie minicamp.

In correspondence, the Jets have waived LB Ochaun Mathis.

Keller, six-foot-three, 235 pounds, was a three-star recruit and the 56th-ranked athlete in the 2021 recruiting class out of Bristol, Tennessee. He committed to Virginia Tech and remained there all five years.

In his collegiate career, Keller appeared in 52 games over five years at Virginia Tech. He recorded 181 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss 1.5 sacks, two passes defended, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.