Chargers Signing TE David Njoku To One-Year, $8M Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Chargers are signing former Browns TE David Njoku to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million.

He played nine seasons in Cleveland and worked out for both the Ravens and the Chargers before deciding to sign with the Chargers.

Njoku, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017 out of Miami. He signed a four-year, $9.5 million contract with the Browns.

The Browns picked up Njoku’s fifth-year option for roughly $6 million for the 2021 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Browns franchise-tagged him.

Njoku was then signed to a four-year, $56.75 million extension by Cleveland.

In 2025, Njoku appeared in 12 games for the Browns, making 11 starts. He recorded 33 receptions for 293 yards and four touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2026 NFL Free Agents.