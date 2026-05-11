Vikings Sign Two UDFAs Following Rookie Minicamp

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed UDFAs DL Smith Vilbert and LB Bangally Kamara following tryouts at rookie minicamp.

Vilbert, six-foot-six, 282 pounds, was a three-star recruit and the 39th-ranked strong side defensive end in the 2019 recruiting class out of Montvale, New Jersey. He committed to Penn State and remained there through 2024 before transferring to North Carolina for his final collegiate season.

In his college career, Vilbert appeared in 47 games over six seasons at Penn State and North Carolina. He recorded 42 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three passes defended, three fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.