Broncos Signing CB Kyle Fuller To One-Year, $9.5M Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Broncos are signing CB Kyle Fuller to a one-year, $9.5 million contract with $9 million fully guaranteed.

This comes just minutes after Fuller was officially released.

Although, the Broncos were clearly the team to watch, given that Fuller played some of his best football for Broncos HC Vic Fangio, while they were together in Chicago.

One report mentioned that the Chargers, Colts and Falcons were also among the interested teams in Fuller, but it looks like Denver moved quickly to get him under contract.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Fuller, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,687,002 contract but Chicago declined his fifth-year option.

The Bears used the transition tag on Fuller in 2018, which allowed them to match the Packers’ four-year, $56 million offer sheet. Chicago officially released Fuller on Saturday.

In 2020, Fuller appeared in all 16 games for the Bears and recorded 65 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and eight passes defended.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.