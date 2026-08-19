Texans WR Jayden Higgins Tore His ACL

According to Ian Rapoport, Texans WR Jayden Higgins suffered a torn ACL in joint practice with the Raiders yesterday and is out for the rest of the season.
It’s a really bad break for Houston and the young wideout, as things had been looking up for the second-year player as the expected No. 2 in the passing offense.
Higgins, 23, was a two-star recruit and the 459th-ranked receiver in the 2021 recruiting class out of South Miami, Florida. He committed to Eastern Kentucky and transferred to Iowa State after two seasons. Higgins earned second-team All-Big 12 and third-team All-American honors in 2024.
The Texans used the No. 34 overall pick on Higgins in the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $11,687,080 contract with a $5,140,132 signing bonus.
In 2025, Higgins appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and caught 41 passes on 68 targets for 525 yards and six touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!