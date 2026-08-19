Texans WR Jayden Higgins Tore His ACL

According to Ian Rapoport, Texans WR Jayden Higgins suffered a torn ACL in joint practice with the Raiders yesterday and is out for the rest of the season.

It’s a really bad break for Houston and the young wideout, as things had been looking up for the second-year player as the expected No. 2 in the passing offense.

Higgins, 23, was a two-star recruit and the 459th-ranked receiver in the 2021 recruiting class out of South Miami, Florida. He committed to Eastern Kentucky and transferred to Iowa State after two seasons. Higgins earned second-team All-Big 12 and third-team All-American honors in 2024.

The Texans used the No. 34 overall pick on Higgins in the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $11,687,080 contract with a $5,140,132 signing bonus.

In 2025, Higgins appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and caught 41 passes on 68 targets for 525 yards and six touchdowns.