TRADE: Jaguars Trading For Giants G Daniel Faalele

Update:

Ryan O’Halloran reports the Jaguars are giving up a sixth-round pick in 2027 to the Giants for G Daniel Faalele.

There are no conditions attached to the pick.

According to Evan Barnes, the Giants are trading G Daniel Faalele to the Jaguars for a late-round pick in 2027.

Jacksonville has been hit hard with some injuries up front and Faalele helps improve their depth.

He just signed with New York this offseason, following HC John Harbaugh over from Baltimore where he spent his first four seasons.

Faalele, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Ravens in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He finished a four-year, $4,460,340 rookie deal and made a base salary of $3,406,000 in 2025.

He signed a one-year deal with the Giants for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Faalele appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and made 17 starts at right guard. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 51 guard out of 79 qualifying players.