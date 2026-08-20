Broncos Signing S Taylor Rapp

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Broncos are signing S Taylor Rapp to a contract following a successful workout last week.

Rapp, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Los Angeles.

Rapp was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year contract with Buffalo in 2023. The Bills re-signed him to a three-year extension worth up to $14.5 million in 2024, but wound up releasing him this offseason.

In 2025, Rapp appeared in six games for the Bills and recorded 26 tackles and no interceptions.