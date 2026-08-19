AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Davis Webb, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Davis Webb is set to call plays for the first time in his career in his debut year as the Broncos’ offensive coordinator. Denver HC Sean Payton said he wouldn’t have made the decision if he didn’t think Webb could help them improve.

“I wouldn’t have done it if I didn’t think it was going to help us,” Payton said, via Albert Breer of SI. “Like, it wasn’t just a recruitment tool to keep Davis. He’s more than ready. And I’ll still have that opportunity to be in the offensive meetings. And ultimately, you’re discussing, like, all right, these are some of the things we want to do. But I think he’s got it. Like, man, I think it comes out quick, I’ve watched him in preseason operate. I think he’s a tremendous teacher. And I think that it’s something that is just another thing to help us win more this year.”

Payton said Webb will continue to emphasize what they do well, and they’ll adjust what they aren’t succeeding at.

“I know that he’s going to be quick in and out. And then things that we do well, we’ll keep emphasizing,” Payton said. “Things that we don’t, we’ll tinker with. Yeah, it is going to work. It’s not one of those where if it doesn’t by Week 5, what’s this going to look like? It is going to work. It’s not going to have that wait-and-see. And I told him that. I said, Look, I was on that other side way back when in New York with Jim [Fassel]. And we’re not going to have any of that.”

Payton mentioned that he will still be involved with the offense and have a call sheet handy.

“For me, it’s not going to feel any different,” Payton said. “I’m going to have a call sheet. I’m going to be involved in the game, that part of it. But how is it going to look for the fan or anybody watching? Yeah, there’ll be things we tinker with that, hopefully, and we said this at the start, we have that balance with the significance of our running game as it complements what we’re doing defensively, time of possession, those things. That’ll be real important. And hopefully it continues to highlight what we’ve seen from Bo.”

Broncos QB Bo Nix on tempers flaring up during practice: “It was a physical practice out there played by physical people. It got intense and we were really enjoying it. Sometimes in the Dog Days of Summer practice gets long and the intensity runs high.” (Klis)

Chargers

Chargers OC Mike McDaniel says that QB Justin Herbert has already set the team up for success by working on his craft daily and is far beyond any other quarterback he has worked with.

“He’s been everything that I’d hoped and more in that regard,” McDaniel said. “We’re just finding different things to add to his game each and every day to put the best foot forward in Week 1.”

McDaniel talked about the LG competition: “I would say in my mind, there’s five guys in the competition and I would lose money if I bet against three of them. So it’s still open, but things are starting to take shape.” (Kris Rhim)

McDaniel was asked who the three were: “No, I’m not. But I’m sure if you shake the tree — I think coach talks tomorrow — maybe if you shake those trees.” (Rhim)

McDaniel gave an early review on second-round C Jake Slaughter : “I think his ability to go within game and play both positions as a rookie in preseason one is exceptional. We got the right guy. If anyone beats him out in the short term, but we have the right guy that to add to the piece of the Chargers puzzle like we felt back in April when we drafted him.” (Rhim)

: “I think his ability to go within game and play both positions as a rookie in preseason one is exceptional. We got the right guy. If anyone beats him out in the short term, but we have the right guy that to add to the piece of the Chargers puzzle like we felt back in April when we drafted him.” (Rhim) Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh said CB Donte Jackson and LT Rashawn Slater won’t practice today, but he expects Slater to return this weekend. (Rhim)

said CB and LT won’t practice today, but he expects Slater to return this weekend. (Rhim) Harbaugh also mentioned CB Tarheeb Still will do individual drills but nothing in team periods. (Rhim)

will do individual drills but nothing in team periods. (Rhim) Chargers WR Quentin Johnston isn’t expected to miss much time, if any at all, after suffering an injury during the team’s joint practice with San Francisco on Tuesday. (Adam Schefter)

Chiefs

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo on CB L’Jarius Sneed : “We’re being careful with LJ… I’ve got all the confidence in the world in LJ… He stays on top of the mental part really well… He’s a good example for the young guys.” (Goldman)

on CB : “We’re being careful with LJ… I’ve got all the confidence in the world in LJ… He stays on top of the mental part really well… He’s a good example for the young guys.” (Goldman) Spagnuolo on S Jaden Hicks : “He had a good game. It was good to see… He had a good day on Monday… He’s been on that trajectory… “ (Goldman)

: “He had a good game. It was good to see… He had a good day on Monday… He’s been on that trajectory… “ (Goldman) Chiefs DB coach Dave Merritt on CB Mansoor Delane : “Sticky coverage. Getting him back in pads and seeing that he can actually tackle people now. Hopefully, that’s going to show up this weekend. As far as the mental, he’s right where we need him.” (Goldman)

on CB : “Sticky coverage. Getting him back in pads and seeing that he can actually tackle people now. Hopefully, that’s going to show up this weekend. As far as the mental, he’s right where we need him.” (Goldman) Merritt on Hicks: “He needs to do it again… You don’t want to be a one-hit wonder… Hopefully, he’ll continue to ascend.” (Goldman)

Chiefs OL coach Andy Heck on Kahlil Benson playing guard: “As a tackle, primarily, he’s a guy who will only add to his value if he can play guard. With Trey (Smith) missing time, it’s the perfect time to plug him in…” (Goldman)

on playing guard: “As a tackle, primarily, he’s a guy who will only add to his value if he can play guard. With Trey (Smith) missing time, it’s the perfect time to plug him in…” (Goldman) Chiefs assistant GM Chris Shea on Travis Kelce‘s contract: “Different teams have different philosophies. Generally, we have pretty simple, straightforward deals. We used some tools in the toolbox that we don’t dust off very often to spread his cap hit over future years… With Travis, we used some things we wouldn’t normally otherwise think about.” (Goldman)