NFC Notes: Aidan Hutchinson, Kyler Murray, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell knows there needs to be a certain amount of control with DE Aidan Hutchinson so the team can be productive without his disruption of QB Jared Goff in practice.

“What I do is if I don’t blow (the whistle), it’s obvious and I’ll just tell him, ‘Hey, that’s a good job or that’s a sack,’ But, sometimes I don’t just for the sake of the drill. You kind of have to do that a little bit, otherwise you won’t get a lot done,” Campbell said, via the team website.

“He’s good on every snap,” Goff said of Hutchinson after Monday’s practice. “He’s good in the run game. He’s good in the pass game. We have the best tackle in football on the left side and (Hutchinson) gives him a run for his money every day. I know they (Sewell) challenge each other and it’s fun watching those two compete and seeing the level they are both at and continue to go to. It really is fun. But Hutch is a game-wrecker and I’m glad he’s on our team.”

“He’s a pain, man,” Campbell joked. “He’s definitely a pain, but I’m glad he’s our pain. I feel really good about that with where we’re at right now. (Penei) Sewell and Hutch go against each other every day. I mean, tell me what’s going to be better. I mean, you’re just talking about the competition of it and those guys working their craft against each other. Alim McNeill over there. (Tate) Ratledge is an up and coming player. You have got (Jahmyr Gibbs) Jah out of the backfield, you got to cover Jack Campbell at MIKE, pressure, coverage, all these things, man. (Amon-Ra) St. Brown, (Jameson Williams) Jamo. I think we’ve got pretty good competition here. And for this year, I like what we’re doing.”

Packers

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said that QB Kyler Murray has shown the comfort in the offensive scheme to take the group where it needs to be ahead of the season.

“There’s comfort from Kyler in the scheme,” O’Connell said, via KARE 11. “He had some really high completion days where he was able to show some really, really good understanding of just putting the ball in play, playing with great timing and rhythm. . . . As you continue to look at the body of work really through those 10 days, what jumped out is what could be.”

O’Connell confirmed that J.J. McCarthy will be the No. 2 QB. (Seifert)