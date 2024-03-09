BREAKING: Broncos Trading WR Jerry Jeudy To Browns

Adam Schefter reports that the Broncos are trading WR Jerry Jeudy to the Browns for two draft picks.

Tom Pelissero adds that the draft picks going to the Broncos are Cleveland’s fifth and sixth-round draft picks in the 2024 draft.

Jeudy, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2020 out of Alabama. He finished out the fourth year of his four-year, $15.192 million deal that included an $8.61 million signing bonus.

The Broncos picked up Jeudy’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season last year worth $12.978 million fully guaranteed. Denver will save this amount against the cap as Jeudy’s contract will be taken on by the Browns.

In 2023, Jeudy appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and caught 54 passes for 758 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more details on the Browns trading for Jeudy as they become available.