BREAKING: Browns Agree To Record Extension With DE Myles Garrett

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Browns and Myles Garrett reached an agreement on Sunday on a record contract extension that will pay him an average salary of $40 million per year.

According to Schefter, the contract includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money and makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Schefter adds that Garrett’s new deal includes a no-trade clause and keeps him under team control through the 2030 season.

Garrett maintained that he wanted to play for a championship which is why he was seeking a trade out of Cleveland. It seemed like this could be a situation that bled into the regular season with Garrett potentially missing games.

The Browns were adamant that they were not going to trade Garrett, despite his public trade request and it looks like they were able to put the situation to rest by paying him a record deal.

Garrett, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the third year of his four-year, $30.4 million fully guaranteed contract and was set to make a base salary of $4.61 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $125 million with the Browns.

He is under contract for two more seasons and is due a little less than $20 million in 2024.

In 2024, Garrett appeared in 17 games and recorded 47 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defense.