Bruce Arians Retiring From Coaching, Todd Bowles Picked As Replacement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already confirmed the news that HC Bruce Arians is retiring from coaching and transitioning to the front office.

Bruce Arians is transitioning to the front office as our Senior Football Consultant. Todd Bowles has been named head coach. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 31, 2022

Here’s the full statement from Arians:

“I have spent most of the last 50 years of my life on the sidelines as a football coach in one form or another. Today, I have made the decision to move from the sidelines into another role with the Buccaneers front office, assisting Jason Licht and his staff.

“I love football. I love the relationships, the strategy, the competition—everything. It has been one hell of a ride, but I know this is the right time for me to make this transition.

“So why now?

“The simple answer is that I have accomplished more than I ever dreamed I could during this incredible coaching journey. Winning Super Bowl LV at our home stadium, with my mom and family in attendance, was really the last item I wanted to check off my career bucket list. For me, this is about more than just trying to add more wins to my coaching record.

“This team is in a much better place than it was three years ago due to Jason’s great work and the Glazer family’s commitment to winning. Before you start thinking this is about my health, don’t. This is the best I have felt in many years and I’m looking forward to helping this team continue winning through my new role.

“I want to focus on what I can give back to this incredible game that has provided so much for me and my family. I really began thinking about my personal transition plan earlier this offseason. I wanted to ensure when I walked away that Todd Bowles would have the best opportunity to succeed. So many head coaches come into situations where they are set up for failure, and I didn’t want that for Todd. Tom’s decision to come back, along with Jason and his staff doing another great job of keeping the core of this team intact during free agency, confirmed for me that it was the right time to pass the torch to Todd. I began conversations with Jason and the Glazer family a few weeks ago about a possible succession plan. Their understanding and support mean the world to me.

“Todd is a great football coach and I know he will do excellent things here with the Buccaneers. The coaching staff has been crucial to the success we have enjoyed here the past few seasons. Coaching is about teaching players, and this staff has some of the best teachers in the business.

“Professionally, I have been blessed to work for many great organizations. I’d like to thank Michael Bidwell for turning my dream of being an NFL head coach into a reality in 2013. I would especially like to acknowledge the entire Glazer family for bringing me to Tampa Bay in 2019 and providing all the support and vision a coach could ask for. None of this success would have been possible without their complete buy-in and backing.

“There are too many people who have played a part in my coaching career to mention them all now. To all of them, I say: Thank You. I could not have made it here without your support, hard work and belief in me.

“I can’t end this announcement without a nod to all of the players I have been fortunate to coach along the way. I have been part of some special teams and those are always composed of exceptional players who put the needs of the team before their own. They made me a better coach and a better leader.

“Lastly, I want to thank the fans of Tampa Bay for their unwavering support over these past three years. Chris and I arrived here in 2019 and were blown away by their enthusiasm and passion. I am happy we got to share that Super Bowl season together and I look forward to contributing to even more championship moments with this special organization.

“Go Bucs!

“- BA”

Peter King and Sam Farmer are reporting that Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians is retiring from coaching and will take a front office role with the team. This move is effective immediately.

The report says that defensive coordinator Todd Bowles has been picked to replace Arians as the Buccaneers’ head coach.

Arians tells King that his new job will be as “senior consultant for football” and will start with Tampa Bay’s 2022 draft prep.

Arians said his health wasn’t a big factor in his decision to retire. Instead, Arians explained that “succession has always been huge for me. With the organization in probably the best shape it’s been in its history, with Tom Brady coming back … I’d rather see Todd in position to be successful and not have to take some [crappy] job. I’m probably retiring next year anyway, in February. So, I control the narrative right now. I don’t control it next February because [if] Brady gets hurt, we go 10-7, and it’s an open interview for the job … I got 31 [coaches and their] families that depend on me. My wife is big on not letting all those families down.”

Tom Brady opted to unretire this offseason to return to the team. According to Arians, Brady’s decision actually encouraged him to move on.

“It hit me after the Super Bowl,” Arians said. “I thought really hard about going out on top. Then it was like, nah, let’s go for two. [The 2021 season] was a grind with all the injuries but still winning and getting to where we got. Immediately after, two to three weeks afterwards [I thought] … if I quit, my coaches get fired. I couldn’t do it then.

“Tom was kind of the key. When Tom decided to come back … and all of these guys back now, it’s the perfect timing for me just to go into the front office and still have the relationships that I love.”

Arians added that this is officially it for his coaching career.

“No, this is it. This is it. I’m gonna be 70 in October. I just look forward to helping the Bucs because they’ve been so great to me and my family,” Arians said.

Arians, 69, was hired by the Cardinals back in 2013 after he filled in for Colts HC Chuck Pagano while he was fighting cancer and managed to win Coach of the Year.

He spent five years with the Cardinals and compiled a record of 49-30-1 (61.9 percent), including two playoff appearances and a trip to the NFC Championship game in 2015.

After retiring following the 2017 season and spending 2018 out of football, Arians returned to coach the Buccaneers in 2019.

In three seasons, Arians has a record of 31-18 with two playoff appearances and a Super Bowl win.