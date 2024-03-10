BREAKING: Buccaneers Re-Signing Baker Mayfield To Three-Year, $100M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Buccaneers are re-signing QB Baker Mayfield.

According to Rapoport, Mayfield receives a three-year contract worth $100 million with $50 million guaranteed.

Rapoport adds that the contract can max out at $115 million with incentives.

Mayfield, 28, was drafted by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which would have cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, Cleveland traded Mayfield to the Panthers in exchange for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Cleveland agreed to cover $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary with the Panthers paying out the rest. However, Carolina cut Mayfield during the season and he was claimed off waivers by the Rams, finishing out his contract in Los Angeles.

Last offseason he signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay worth up to $8.5 million.

In 2023, Mayfield appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions to go along with 163 yards rushing and a touchdown.

