BREAKING: Chargers Fire HC Brandon Staley & GM Tom Telesco

The Los Angeles Chargers have officially fired HC Brandon Staley and GM Tom Telesco, according to Ian Rapoport.

Los Angeles will likely have a robust market for their new head coach with star QB Justin Herbert under contract for the foreseeable future.

Patriots HC Bill Belichick has been previously linked to the team as a possible suitor if New England opts to move on from him after the season.

The announcement also marks a major change from Telesco, the organization’s GM since 2013.

Staley, 41, began his coaching career at Northern Illinois in 2006 and worked for a number of schools including St. Thomas, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, Tennessee, James Madison and John Carroll before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Bears in 2017.

Staley followed Vic Fangio to Denver after he was hired as their head coach. Stanley coached outside linebackers for three years before the Rams hired him as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

From there, the Chargers hired Staley as their head coach back in January of 2021.

Throughout his three-year tenure as head coach, Staley coached 47 games for the Chargers with a record of 24-23.