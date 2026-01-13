BREAKING: Chargers Fired OC Greg Roman

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chargers have fired OC Greg Roman.

While he’s been a longtime trusted assistant of Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh at multiple coaching stops, the wild card loss to the Patriots exposed Roman and the offense in a way that Harbaugh apparently couldn’t ignore.

The Chargers had major injuries to deal with, including losing both OTs Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt for most of the season to major injuries. But there were other issues with the offense beyond that.

After the game, it was notable how Harbaugh declined to commit to Roman being back with the team.

Per Tom Pelissero, the Chargers will also be moving on from OL coach Mike Devlin.

Roman, 53, began his NFL coaching career with the Panthers back in 1995 as their offensive line assistant. He had short stints with the Texans and Ravens before later being hired as the 49ers to run their offense in 2011.

Roman spent four years in San Francisco and was later brought in by the Bills as their offensive coordinator. Unfortunately, the Bills elected parted ways with Roman just a few weeks into the 2016 regular season and promoted Anthony Lynn as his replacement.

The Ravens hired Roman as their senior assistant tight ends coach in 2017 before promoting him to offensive coordinator at the beginning of 2019.

Roman agreed to a contract extension with the Ravens back in February 2020. He had one more year left on the deal for the 2023 season when he and the team decided to part ways.

He was later hired by the Chargers as their offensive coordinator ahead of the 2024 season under HC Jim Harbaugh.

The Chargers offense finished the 2025 season ranked No. 12 in yards per game, No. 12 in rushing and No. 18 in passing, and No. 20 in points per game.