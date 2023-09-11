BREAKING: Chiefs Reach One-Year Agreement With DT Chris Jones

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs and DT Chris Jones have reached a one-year agreement to end his holdout.

It’s not the long-term deal that Jones has been pushing for all offseason, but it is a resolution that gets the star defender back on the field for Kansas City.

Jones was entering the final year of his deal and scheduled to make $19.5 million. The deal likely gives him a bit of a raise, perhaps to earn back the more than $2 million he’s lost to fines and forfeiting a game check for Week 1.

He had been seeking a deal that put him in the same neighborhood as Rams DT Aaron Donald at $31.6 million a year.

Jones, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016 out of Mississippi State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.231 million contract and made a base salary of $1.19 million in the final year of the agreement.

The Chiefs franchised Jones before eventually signing him a four-year, $85M extension that included $60 million guaranteed.

Jones is entering the final year of that deal and is set to make a base salary of $19.5 million in 2023.

In 2022, Jones appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and recorded 44 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a recovery and four passes defended.

We’ll have more on Jones as the news is available.