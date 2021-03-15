Chiefs Signing G Joe Thuney To Five-Year, $80M Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing G Joe Thuney to a five-year contract on Monday, according to his agent Mike McCartney.

Excited for @JosephThuney agreeing to a 5 year deal with the @Chiefs — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 15, 2021

Adam Schefter reports that the Chiefs are signing Thuney to a five-year, $80 million contract.

Ian Rapoport adds that Thuney’s deal includes the first two years fully guaranteed at worth $32.5 million. In year three, Thuney gets an injury guarantee that converts to full guarantees in year two, which means it’s $48 million practically guaranteed.

Thuney was linked to several teams earlier this morning including the Jets, Bengals, Packers, Vikings, Texans and even the Seahawks. However, it appears as though the Chiefs proved to be his best opportunity in the end.

Kansas City is working to completely revamp their offensive line and Thuney should go a long way towards solidifying their unit. There are, however, still questions at both tackle spots.

Thuney, 28, was drafted by the Patriots in the third round out of N.C. State in 2016. He signed a four-year, $3.538 million rookie deal and played out the final year of the agreement.

The Patriots opted to franchise Thuney last year, which paid him a fully guaranteed salary of $14.781 million for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Thuney appeared in all 16 games for the Patriots, making 16 starts for them at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 10 guard out of 80 qualifying players.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.