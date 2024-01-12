BREAKING: Commanders Hire Adam Peters As New GM

Adam Schefter reports that the Commanders are hiring 49ers’ assistant GM Adam Peters as their general manager.

Indications were that Peters was the person to beat for the job. Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham was reportedly a finalist for the job, but in the end, Washington opted to go with Peters.

Here is the full list of candidates for the Commanders’ GM position:

Browns assistant GM Glenn Cook Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi Cowboys VP of Player Personnel Will McClay

It’s worth mentioning that Texans OC Bobby Slowik has ties to Peters from their time together in San Francisco. No guarantee that Peters is a top candidate for the Commanders’ head-coaching job, but it’s at least something to keep an eye on.

Peters has been a top GM candidate in recent years and declined to meet with the Titans and Cardinals last year to remain in San Francisco.

Peters began his career with the Patriots as a scouting assistant back in 2003 and was later promoted to area scout in 2006. He joined the Broncos as their director of college scouting and spent eight years with the franchise.

He was hired by the 49ers as their VP of player personnel in 2017 and promoted to assistant general manager a few years ago.