BREAKING: Dolphins Fire HC Brian Flores

The Dolphins announced they have fired HC Brian Flores.

Statement from the Miami Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/Lh1WaAIRY9 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 10, 2022

The Dolphins disappointed this season but had a seven-game win streak in the second half of the season to claw back into playoff contention and won their final game over the Patriots to finish 9-8.

There had been very little indication that Flores’ job was in any danger up until now.

Flores, 40, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held a number of positions including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019. Since joining the Dolphins, Flores has a record of 24-25 (49 percent) with no playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on the Dolphins as the news is available.