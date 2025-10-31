BREAKING: Dolphins Parting Ways With GM Chris Grier

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins and general manager Chris Grier met this morning and mutually agreed to part ways.

Dolphins senior personnel executive Champ Kelly will serve as the team’s interim GM and lead the team through the trade deadline and for the remainder of the regular season.

Pressure has been mounting in Miami following another disappointing season and while owner Stephen Ross is known for being patient, it’s clear that change was needed.

Ross issued the following the statement:

“This morning, I made the decision along with general manager Chris Grier to mutually part ways. I have incredible respect for Chris and his family, and I want to thank him for his many contributions to the Miami Dolphins over the past 26 years.

“As I assessed the state of the team and in my discussions with Chris, it became clear to both of us that change could not wait. We must improve — in 2025, 2026 and beyond — and it needs to start right now. Champ Kelly will serve as interim general manager effective immediately, and we will begin our search process for a new general manager. I want to thank Champ for stepping up and his commitment to the Dolphins success this season. There is a lot of football left to play and we all need to fight even harder.

“I have always been and remain committed to building a winning team that consistently competes for championships. I am incredibly proud of our leadership as an NFL organization and our continued commitment to the community, but our performance on the field and our team-building process have not been good enough. There are no excuses. I want to thank the fans for their continued support and passion for this team. You deserve a championship-caliber team you can be proud of. There’s much work ahead to return the Dolphins to sustained success, and that work begins now, finishing the season strong, evaluating all areas of our football operation, and moving forward with a clear vision for the future.”

Attention turns to HC Mike McDaniel now that Grier is out.

Grier, 55, was the son of longtime NFL personnel exec Bobby Grier and got his start as an intern with the Patriots in 1994. He joined the Dolphins as a scout in 2000 and worked his way up the ladder, from assistant director of college scouting to director of college scouting.

The Dolphins promoted Grier to general manager in 2016 and he’s been in that role ever since.

During his 10 years in Miami, Grier led the team to a record of 77-80, which included three playoff appearances and no playoff wins.