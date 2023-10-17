BREAKING: Eagles Signing WR Julio Jones To Practice Squad

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles are signing WR Julio Jones to a one-year contract.

He’ll step in immediately as the team’s No. 3 receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and ahead of Olamide Zaccheaus. Jones has played with Brown and Zaccheaus in the past.

Ian Rapoport adds Jones will initially be signing to the practice squad but is expected to be promoted to the roster soon.

Jones, 34, was a first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2011. He was in the fifth year of his six-year, $81.432 million contract that includes $47 million guaranteed when he agreed to a three-year, $66 million fully guaranteed contract extension in 2019.

The Falcons traded Jones to the Titans with three years remaining on that deal. He was set to make a base salary of $15.3 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal.

Jones was set to make a base salary of $11,513,000 for the 2022 season when the Titans designated him as a post-June 1 cut. He later caught on with the Buccaneers during the 2022 season.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 10 games for the Bucs and caught 24 of 43 targets for 299 yards and two touchdowns.