Eagles Trade Carson Wentz To Colts For 2021 3rd, 2022 Conditional 2nd

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles and Colts have agreed to a trade sending QB Carson Wentz to Indianapolis in exchange for a 2021 third and a conditional 2022 second.

Schefter and Chris Mortensen report the 2022 second could turn into a first-round pick, which was an important milestone for the Eagles to hit in their hoped-for return for their former franchise quarterback.

Mike Garafolo reports the conditional pick becomes a first if Wentz plays 75 percent of the snaps or if he plays 70 percent and the Colts make the playoffs.

This concludes the saga of trade talks that drug out longer than many expected. The Colts were one of two teams reported to be heavily involved in addition to the Bears but Indianapolis was reportedly Wentz’s preferred destination to reunite with his former offensive coordinator, Colts HC Frank Reich.

Now the Colts have their next attempt at a quarterback to replace Andrew Luck and turn them into a contender, while the Eagles turn the page on what they once thought was the future of their franchise.

Wentz, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles then signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees.

In 2020, Wentz has appeared in 12 games for the Eagles and completed 57.4 percent of his passes for 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 276 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Wentz as the news is available.