BREAKING: Falcons Fire HC Raheem Morris

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Falcons have fired HC Raheem Morris after a disappointing 2025 season.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank has already confirmed the news:

“I have great personal affinity for both Raheem and Terry and appreciate their hard work and dedication to the Falcons, but I believe we need new leadership in these roles moving forward,” said Blank. “The decision to move away from people who represent the organization so well and have a shared commitment to the values that are important to the organization is not an easy one, but the results on the field have not met our expectations or those of our fans and leadership. I wish Raheem and Terry the absolute best in their future pursuits.”

Reports from Sunday mentioned that it appeared as though Atlanta was leaning towards keeping Morris. However, it was clear that ownership was going to evaluate the entire organization this offseason.

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot is expected to be out in Atlanta as well with a search firm already hired and Matt Ryan possibly joining the front office.

To Morris’ credit, the Falcons finished on a four-game winning streak to close out the year. It will not be surprising to see him garner interest from other teams as a defensive coordinator.

Morris, 49, began coaching at Hofstra as a graduate assistant back in 1998. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Buccaneers as their defensive quality control coach and managed to work his way up to head coach in 2009.

The Buccaneers fired Morris after three seasons. He spent a few years with Washington before the Falcons hired him as their assistant head coach/DBs coach in 2015. After being let go with the rest of the coaching staff in 2020, he was hired by the Rams as their defensive coordinator.

The Falcons then re-hired Morris as their head coach in 2024.

Morris has a record of 16-18 in his second stint with the Falcons and second stint as a full-time head coach.