BREAKING: Falcons Signing Kirk Cousins To Four-Year, $180M Deal

According to his agent, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has signed a four-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Tom Pelissero has the initial contract details, with the total value of $180 million giving Cousins an average annual salary of $45 million per year. While the full deal is not guaranteed — a departure from precedent for Cousins — $100 million of it is guaranteed at signing, including a $50 million signing bonus.

Once he hit the open market, this is the way things were trending, as Atlanta was willing to pay him more than what the Vikings were willing to do.

The Falcons now have a quarterback they think can take them deep into the playoffs. The Vikings now have to move on to a different era at the game’s most important position.

Cousins, 35, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension. In 2021, he agreed to a new one-year, $35 million contract extension that was also fully guaranteed.

He’s in the final year of that deal in 2023 and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Cousins appeared in eight games for the Vikings and completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.