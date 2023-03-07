BREAKING: Giants Agree To Terms With QB Daniel Jones On Four-Year Extension

According to Ryan Dunleavy, the Giants have a deal in place with QB Daniel Jones.

Jordan Schultz adds it’s a four-year extension and Ian Rapoport says the total is $160 million, as expected. There’s also $35 million more in upside available for Jones to earn which could push the total value to just under $49 million a year.

The two sides negotiated furiously for about a week and were abel to come to an agreement just before today’s tag deadline.

Reports indicated they were discussing a deal for around four years at $40 million per year.

The franchise tag was worth $32.4 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. Jones and the Giants would have had until July 17 to negotiate a long-term deal, otherwise he has to play out the season on the tag.

Jones, 25, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. He’s due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 16 games for the Giants and completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 120 rushing attempts for 708 yards (5.7 YPC) and seven touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.