Giants Firing HC Joe Judge

Josina Anderson reports that the Giants are firing head coach Joe Judge on Tuesday.

The Giants have already confirmed the news:

“Steve (Tisch) and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction,” said team president John Mara. “We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe’s efforts on behalf of the organization.

“I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision.

“We will hire a general manager and that person will lead the effort to hire a new head coach.”

Reports from over the weekend indicated that Judge’s job wasn’t safe. However, he remained with the team on Monday and some early indications were that he could get a third season in New York.

However, Ian Rapoport reports that Giants owners met with Judge for two days before making the decision to move on. The team is now headed for a full housecleaning this offseason including a new GM.

Judge, 39, began his coaching career at Mississippi State back in 2005 as a graduate assistant. He spent three years in that role before being hired by Birmingham-Southern as their linebackers coach for the 2008 season.

From there, Judge was hired as Alabama’s special teams assistant before taking the same position on the Patriots’ staff three years later. Judge worked his way up to special teams coordinator in 2015 and was in the position until the Giants hired him as head coach in 2020.

In two seasons, Judge has a record of 10-23 so far (30.3 percent) and no playoff appearances.