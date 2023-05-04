Giants Sign DT Dexter Lawrence To Four-Year, $90M Extension

The New York Giants have signed DT Dexter Lawrence to a four-year, $90 million extension that includes $60 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter.

Lawrence skipped voluntary offseason workouts while negotiations were ongoing with the Giants. However, New York made it pretty clear an extension for Lawrence was an offseason priority for them.

Lawrence has been one of the best interior linemen the past few years and deserved this kind of commitment.

Lawrence, 25, was drafted No. 17 overall by the Giants in 2019 out of Clemson. He finished out his four-year, $13,248,048 rookie contract that included $7,654,954 signing bonus with New York, but the team picked up his fifth-year option last year worth $10.753 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Lawrence was set be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Lawrence appeared in 16 games and recorded 68 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three pass defenses.