J.J. Watt Likely Undergoing Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

Adam Schefter reports that Cardinals DE J.J. Watt will undergo what is now likely to be season-ending shoulder surgery.

According to Schefter, there’s no date scheduled at this time for surgery.

Watt reportedly suffered the injury during the second quarter of Sunday’s game but still managed to finish out the contest.

Ian Rapoport confirms that the news and adds that Watt’s timetable is three months for this procedure, which is why it could be a season-ending issue.

Watt was ruled out for Thursday’s game, but this comes as a surprise, given that no reporting implied that this is a serious issue.

You can expect the Cardinals to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Watt, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2011. He was in the final year of his eight-year, $108.88 million contract that includes $51.8 million guaranteed when he was released by the Texans.

Watt was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $17.5 million in 2021. The Cardinals signed him to a two-year deal worth $31 million this past March.

In 2021, Watt has appeared in seven games for the Cardinals and recorded 16 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and two pass deflections.