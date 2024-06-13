BREAKING: Jags Signing QB Trevor Lawrence To Five-Year, $275 Million Extension

The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing QB Trevor Lawrence to a five-year, $275 million extension that includes $200 million guaranteed and $142 million fully guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport.

Lawrence’s deal will pay him $55 million per season, which ties Bengals QB Joe Burrow for the highest AAV per year.

He’ll also earn a $37.5 million signing bonus, according to Rapoport.

Lawrence, 24, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American as a junior and ACC offensive player of the year in his final season. The Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence signed a four-year, $36,793,488 contract with the Jaguars that includes a $24,118,900 bonus. The Jaguars exercised his fifth-year option worth $25.664 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

In 2023, Lawrence appeared in 16 games and completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 4,016 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions to go along with 334 yards rushing and four touchdowns.