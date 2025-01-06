BREAKING: Jaguars Fired HC Doug Pederson, Retaining GM Trent Baalke

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars have fired HC Doug Pederson today.

The move does not come as a big shot as Pederson has been expected to be gone for weeks following Jacksonville’s disappointing 2024 season. If anything, it’s a bigger surprise that owner Shad Khan let Pederson finish out the season.

The other name to watch here is Jaguars GM Trent Baalke, but Khan released a statement about firing Pederson that mentioned Baalke being involved in the search for a replacement, so it seems like for the moment Baalke will remain in his job.

Statement from #Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who says GM Trent Baalke is staying. https://t.co/wpdlKuiqa0 pic.twitter.com/snjZterahk — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 6, 2025

Pederson, 56, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as a quality control coach in 2009. He worked his way up to QB coach before following Andy Reid to Kansas City and becoming the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in 2013.

The Eagles hired Pederson as head coach in 2016. They later signed him to an extension through 2022 heading into the 2018 season, only to fire him after 2020.

After a year off, the Jaguars hired Pederson as their head coach in 2022.

Pederson led the Eagles to a record of 42-37-1 (53.1 percent) over the course of five seasons. This includes a Super Bowl championship in 2017. In Jacksonville, Pederson was 22-29 with one playoff appearance and a 1-1 record.

Baalke, 60, began working for the Jets as a personnel scout in 1998 before joining Washington in 2001. After four years in Washington, Baalke was hired as the 49ers’ Western region scout and worked his way up to general manager.

Baalke was named Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writers Association back in 2011 after the team won 13 games. He spent six years in the position but was fired in 2017 after another disappointing season.

The Jaguars hired Baalke in 2020 as their director of pro personnel and eventually promoted him to GM going into 2021.

During his tenure with the 49ers, the team produced a record of 57-31-1, which includes three playoff appearances and a conference title in 2012. In Jacksonville, Baalke has a record of 25-43 with one playoff appearance.

