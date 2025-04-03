AFC Notes: Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

The Jaguars elected to trade WR Christian Kirk to the Texans and released TE Evan Engram, who eventually signed with the Broncos. Liam Coen reflected on departing from both players, saying its difficult on them to let “good football players” leave.

“It’s always hard letting go of good football players. I have a ton of respect for both of those guys. They’ve done some really good things here. Those were not easy decisions. Ultimately, you hate to let go of good football players, but production, right? Those guys did have a good amount of targets, receptions, some critical plays in different moments of different years,” Coen said, via Josh Shipley of Sports Illustrated.

Coen thinks WRs Brian Thomas and Parker Washington already have a “great connection” with Trevor Lawrence.

“So, there’s some chemistry, some camaraderie there I’m sure that we have to continue to work on, but I think you saw what BT and Trevor were able to do last year, and then obviously with some of the guys like [WR] Parker Washington had a great connection, and you start to see some of these guys evolve,” Coen said. “We’re like, okay, this allows us to do some different things within our roster structure and feel confident where it’s going moving forward.”

Texans

Texans DeMeco Ryans on the team’s trade for veteran S C.J. Gardner-Johnson : “He immediately improves our back end, you can immediately feel the passion for football. He got me fired up. He’s going to fit right in.” ( HCon the team’s trade for veteran S: “He immediately improves our back end, you can immediately feel the passion for football. He got me fired up. He’s going to fit right in.” ( Aaron Wilson

Ryans continued on Gardner-Johnson: “A lot of Philly people want to know — I should be asking you guys! You guys are upset he left, so I’m excited to get him. I feel his passion for the game, his love for football, it jumps off the tape. I’m excited to work with him. I’m excited to see what he brings to our team. You’re talking about a guy now with Super Bowl experience.” (Zach Berman)

The Texans signed LB E.J. Speed to a one-year, $5 million deal, which includes a $500,000 Pro Bowl escalator and $1 million in playtime incentives, with $500,000 for playing 88 percent of defensive snaps and another $500,000 for playing 90 percent of defensive snaps. (Wilson)

Titans

Ian Rapoport said it is “increasingly likely” that Miami QB Cam Ward will be the first overall pick, despite the Titans still going through the evaluation process and undecided on if they will trade the draft pick.

will be the first overall pick, despite the Titans still going through the evaluation process and undecided on if they will trade the draft pick. Rapoport adds that the team will continue to monitor Ward at Miami’s Pro Day, which took place last Monday, and will also hold private workouts for both Ward and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders .

. Rapoport adds that at this time, it seems likely that the Titans will stay at number one and make the pick.

As for drafting Ward, Brian Callahan would not indicate if that would be the case and added that GM Mike Borgonzi plans to go through the entire draft process. (Davenport)

would not indicate if that would be the case and added that GM plans to go through the entire draft process. (Davenport) Callahan on Ward telling the team he was solidifying his status as the first overall pick during his pro day: “I like confidence. I think that’s a good thing. When you’re in the conversation for the No. 1 pick there’s a lot that comes with it. To have fun with that is a good thing.” (Mike Garafolo)