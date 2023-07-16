BREAKING: Jaguars TE Evan Engram Agrees To Three-Year, $41.25M Extension

According to Mike McCartney, Jaguars TE Evan Engram has agreed to terms on a three-year extension to stay in Jacksonville.

Multiple reports have the maximum value of the deal as $41.25 million. Jordan Schultz reports the deal includes $25.5 million in guarantees

The two sides had until tomorrow afternoon to work out a deal, otherwise Engram would have had to play out the 2023 season on the franchise tag.

It was reported things were up in the air between the two sides earlier this weekend but it appears they were able to find common ground.

Engram, 28, is a former first-round pick by the Giants in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10,718,304 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,926,587 for 2020 when the Giants exercised his fifth-year option for the 2021 season for about $6 million.

He signed a one-year deal worth $9 million with the Jaguars last offseason and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Jaguars used the franchise tag on him. The tag was $11.345 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Engram appeared in all 17 games and recorded 73 receptions for 766 yards (10.5 YPC) and four touchdowns. He also recorded two rushing attempts for 13 yards (6.5 YPC).