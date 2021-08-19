Jets DE Carl Lawson Out For Season With Ruptured Achilles

The New York Jets announced Thursday that DE Carl Lawson will miss the 2021 season with a ruptured Achilles.

Meanwhile, Jets S Zane Lewis tore his patella tendon and suffered a sprained MCL and will miss the 2021 season as well.

Reports from earlier in the day mentioned that Lawson was undergoing an MRI for an Achilles injury after being carted off during Thursday’s practice against the Packers.

Mike Garafolo reported Lawson heard a pop and went down in practice.

Lawson had been having a tremendous camp after signing with the Jets as a major free-agent acquisition this offseason, so this is brutal news.

You can expect the Jets to place Lawson on injured reserve in the coming weeks.

Lawson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Jets.

In 2020, Lawson appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals and recorded 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.