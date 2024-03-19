BREAKING: Jets Signing WR Mike Williams

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets are signing WR Mike Williams to a contract.

Rapoport says it’s a one-year deal that can top out at $15 million for the former Chargers first-rounder.

Williams was visiting the Jets today. He had other visits planned with the Panthers and Steelers, but New York made sure to not let him out of the building.

Williams is coming off a torn ACL, but the Jets are apparently comfortable with the progress of his rehab.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2025 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Williams, 29, was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the Chargers out of Clemson in the 2017 NFL draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year contract worth $19.75 million which included a signing bonus of $12.50 million when the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option.

Williams made a base salary of $15.68 million in 2021 under the fifth-year option. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the Chargers.

He was due base salaries of $12 million and $17 million over the final two years of the deal when Los Angeles cut him loose.

In 2023, Williams appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded 19 receptions on 26 targets for 249 yards and one touchdown.

