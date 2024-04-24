BREAKING: Lions Signing WR Amon-Ra St. Brown To Four-Year, $120M Extension

Ian Rapoport reports the Lions have agreed with WR Amon-Ra St. Brown to a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $77 million guaranteed on Wednesday.

Last month, HC Dan Campbell said extending St. Brown was an “organization priority,” along with getting a deal done for QB Jared Goff.

An extension has been in the works for some time with initial reports of a deal being discussed in February. It’s no surprise after the receiver earned first-team All-Pro honors last season and was elected to the Pro Bowl the last two years.

St. Brown, 24, is a former fourth-round pick by the Lions in the 2021 NFL Draft out of USC. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $4,265,252 rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $3,366,000 in 2024.

In 2023, St. Brown appeared in 16 games for the Lions and recorded 119 receptions for 1,515 yards (12.7 YPC) and 10 touchdowns.