BREAKING: Lions Trading RB D’Andre Swift To Eagles

Ian Rapoport reports that the Lions are trading RB D’Andre Swift to the Eagles for a 2025 fourth-round pick and a pick swap of seventh-rounders this year.

The Lions were fielding offers for Swift after the surprising first-round pick of Jahmyr Gibbs.

Philadelphia should go a great landing spot for Swift, as can give them a great receiving option out of the backfield, but won’t be asked to carry the workload. This should help him stay healthy in a contract year.

Swift, 24, was a two-year starter at Georgia and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2019. The Lions selected him with No. 35 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Swift is in the final year of a four-year, $8,538,913 rookie contract that includes a $3,770,118 signing bonus.

In 2022, Swift appeared in 14 games for the Lions, rushing for 542 yards on 99 carries (5.5 YPC) to go along with 48 receptions for 389 yards receiving and eight total touchdowns.