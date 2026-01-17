BREAKING: Packers Agree To Multi-Year Deal With HC Matt LaFleur

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers and HC Matt LaFleur have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension.

According to Pelissero, there was never any serious consideration about moving from LaFleur, despite a lot of buzz about his future with the team.

Green Bay is now expected to turn their attention to signing GM Brian Gutekunst and EVP Russ Ball to extensions of their own.

Rob Demovsky reports that LaFleur’s new contract is “not a prove-it deal but a real commitment.”

LaFleur would have been a highly sought after head coach had the Packers moved on.

LaFleur, 46, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans as their offensive quality control coach back in 2008. He later took over as the Commanders’ QBs coach in 2010 and spent four years with Washington.

After one year at Notre Dame, LaFleur returned to the NFL when the Falcons hired him as their QBs coach in 2015. He spent two years in Atlanta and one year as the Rams’ offensive coordinator before joining the Titans.

The Packers hired LaFleur as their head coach back in 2019 and the Michigan native has been with the team ever since.

In seven seasons with the Packers, LaFleur has posted a total record of 76-40-1 (0.654 winning percentage) with six playoff appearances. He has also posted a playoff record of 3-6 during this time.