Packers Trading WR Davante Adams To Raiders

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Packers are trading franchise WR Davante Adams to the Raiders for two 2022 picks including the Raiders first-rounder.

According to Schefter, the expectation is that Adams will be able to work out a long-term deal with the Raiders.

Ian Rapoport reports that Adams is signing a new five-year, $141.25 million contract, which includes an average of $28.25 million.

This trade reunites Adams with Derek Carr, who was his college teammate.

The Packers and Adams had been working on a long-term deal in recent weeks, but it was clear that there was still a large gap to be bridged in terms of annual compensation.

Adams, 29, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million.

In 2021, Adams appeared in 16 games for the Packers and caught 123 of 169 targets for 1,553 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns.