Panthers Announce Christian McCaffrey Will Miss Rest Of Season

The Carolina Panthers announced RB Christian McCaffrey will miss the rest of the season with the ankle injury he picked up Sunday.

Scans showed the injury is severe enough to necessitate McCaffrey going on injured reserve. Because it’s his second time on IR this season, he is not eligible to return.

McCaffrey initially tried to play through the injury and Panthers HC Matt Rhule didn’t seem to think it was that serious. It’s another crushing blow for Carolina.

McCaffrey, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $17.224 million contract when the Panthers signed him to a new four-year, $64 million contract extension that also included his expected fifth-year option.

Carolina opted to restructure McCaffrey’s deal back in March, along with that of LB Shaq Thompson. He’s set to make base salaries of $8.4 million and $11.8 million the next two seasons.

In 2021, McCaffrey appeared in seven games for the Panthers and rushed 99 times for 442 yards and one touchdown. He also has 37 receptions on 41 targets for 343 yards and another score.