BREAKING: Panthers Hiring Buccaneers OC Dave Canales As Head Coach

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are nearing a deal to hire Buccaneers OC Dave Canales as their next head coach.

He was in Carolina for his second interview yesterday and there had been reports that he had impressed the team leadership.

It also probably helped that new GM Dan Morgan has a background with Canales from when both were in Seattle.

His track record the past two years with quarterbacks is also notable. Canales has played a role in breakout seasons for Baker Mayfield and Geno Smith, and now the hope is he can help do the same for Panthers QB Bryce Young.

Canales, 42, started his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks as their wide receivers coach back in 2010.

He was later promoted to QB coach in 2018 but was moved to passing game coordinator in 2020. He then resumed his duties as the quarterback coach in 2022.

THe Buccaneers hired Canales as their offensive coordinator last year.

In 2023, the Buccaneers’ offense ranked No. 23 in total yards, No. 20 in total points, No. 32 in rushing yards and No. 17 in passing yards.